By Joshua Manning • 07 June 2022 • 16:27
China accuses US of fabricating false information on military base in Cambodia
Credit: Creative Commons
On Monday, June, 6, The Washington Post reported that China is secretly building a facility for its Navy in Cambodia, with both countries attempting to hide the information.
China’s accusations against the US’ claims on the construction of the military base in Cambodia were commented on by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian,on Tuesday, June, 7, as reported by TASS.
“As far as I know, Cambodia has already commented on these reports. Cambodia has indicated that its constitution does not allow the construction of foreign military bases on its territory,’ said Zhao Lijian.
“The US is ignoring the Cambodian side’s position, making malicious speculation, denigrating it, even threatening and pressuring this country. This is classic psychological terror,” the Foreign Minister stated.
“The US has 800 bases overseas, and its military budget is roughly equal to the defense spending of the next nine countries combined,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman added.
“The US interferes in the internal affairs of other countries on every occasion, and its warplanes and ships rattle the saber on other countries’ doorsteps. Who then, after all, is harming the global and regional security and stability, who is spreading false information? Everybody knows that,” Zhao Lijian summarized.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.