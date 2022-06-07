By Joshua Manning • 07 June 2022 • 16:27

China accuses US of fabricating false information on military base in Cambodia Credit: Creative Commons

China claims that the US government is fabricating false information on their construction of a military base in Cambodia in an attempt to pressurise the country’s authorities.

On Monday, June, 6, The Washington Post reported that China is secretly building a facility for its Navy in Cambodia, with both countries attempting to hide the information.

China’s accusations against the US’ claims on the construction of the military base in Cambodia were commented on by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian,on Tuesday, June, 7, as reported by TASS.

“As far as I know, Cambodia has already commented on these reports. Cambodia has indicated that its constitution does not allow the construction of foreign military bases on its territory,’ said Zhao Lijian.

“The US is ignoring the Cambodian side’s position, making malicious speculation, denigrating it, even threatening and pressuring this country. This is classic psychological terror,” the Foreign Minister stated.

“The US has 800 bases overseas, and its military budget is roughly equal to the defense spending of the next nine countries combined,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

“The US interferes in the internal affairs of other countries on every occasion, and its warplanes and ships rattle the saber on other countries’ doorsteps. Who then, after all, is harming the global and regional security and stability, who is spreading false information? Everybody knows that,” Zhao Lijian summarized.

