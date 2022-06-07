By Guest Writer • 07 June 2022 • 10:42

Music on the terraces Credit: Alhaurin el Grande Council

DANCING in the streets of Alhaurin el Grande as council allows music on terraces until September 10.

Councillor Victor Romero, said that “given the great reception and enormous success of participation by the public last summer, the Alhaurín el Grande activity returns from Terrace to Terrace.

“This means that different restaurants, cafeterias and bars, may request authorisation from the council to offer their clients entertainment on the terraces during the summer months, a programme to be carried out during June, July and August and until September 10.”

The intention is to assist those in the local hospitality industry to generate as much business as possible after the two lean years of the pandemic and because this innovative concept was so successful last summer, the council believes that it is well worth repeating this year.

Not only does this help the hospitality industry which is one of the most important economic sectors in the town, it also supports the cultural sector and musicians, dancers and other artists.

Local businesses simply have to apply to the Department of Culture for permission by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or by calling 952 595 599.

