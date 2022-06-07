By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 June 2022 • 7:08

Defendamos Calpe call for plans to protect beaches and bathers Image CC/cc Joanbanjo

Defendamos Calpe has called for new safety measures and plans to protect the area’s beaches and the bathers that use them.

The call has been made ahead of the council meeting on June 12 where Defendamos will say that the growth of the city and the increased number of tourists means that action needs to be taken to protect both the local environment and those that use it.

With more than 13 kilometres of varied coastline that includes pristine beaches, coves and cliffs, the group believe that the city needs to have a plant that can effectively manage these areas for the benefit of everyone. Currently, they don’t believe that the necessary tools and regulations are in place to manage the areas properly.

A decree by the Valencian Community regulates human security and the coordination of ordinary emergencies and civil protection on beaches in the region, which provides a framework for the city. Defendamos also say that it provides a regulatory opportunity to improve the quality and effectiveness of public services.

Putting a plan in place allows the city to allocate the means, resources and units necessary for the prevention and intervention against the risks that may cause an emergency situation on our beaches. That includes establishing roles in the detection, warning and response systems that are needed to handle an emergency.

Defendamos also believe that education of beach users is important, ensuring they understand the risks as well as understanding what measures are in place in case of an emergency.

The plan proposed by Defendamos is not unique to the city with many other councils across the Valencian Community already having put such plans in place.

