€500 and 6 points for using a roundabout incorrectly in Spain (update)

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 June 2022 • 10:02

Incorrectly using a roundabout could cost you €500 and 6 points in Spain Image cc Arriva436

If you use a roundabout in Spain incorrectly you can be fined up to €500 and have six points added to your licence according to an update from the Director General de Trafico (DGT).

Updated guidance provided on June 7 says that one in three drivers involved in an accident on a roundabout had committed an offence, usually for disrespecting priority. Excessive speed and not maintaining distance are also listed as the main causes.

Priority in a roundabout.

The cause on in five collisions, those looking to enter must give priority to those who are already in the roundabout unless there is a sign or police officer indicating otherwise.

Not adhering to the priority rule can land you with a fine of up to €200 and four points on your licence.

Incorrectly exiting a roundabout

The most commonly misunderstood rule in Spain, leaving a roundabout incorrectly is considered to be the most dangerous manoeuvre and can have serious consequences.

According to the DGT’s Driver Training Department: “It is perhaps the most dangerous manoeuvre a driver can perform inside a roundabout. An illegal manoeuvre which, combined with speeding and a collision at an angle, can compromise stability and even cause one of the vehicles involved to overturn.”

Incorrectly leaving a roundabout can leave you with a €500 fine and six points on your licence, but depending on the severity of the incident could also land you with a prison sentence.

Speeding through a roundabout.

Accounting for around eight per cent of all accidents on roundabouts, speeding can lead to the loss of control of the car.

The DGT said it is important that you slow down and adapt your speed to the roundabout saying: “We are on a stretch of road that is not designed for high speeds.

“Excessive speed on a roundabout prevents other vehicles from merging and changing lanes, makes it necessary to invade several lanes to control the vehicle and multiplies the risk and seriousness of accidents.

“And also the risk of running over pedestrians who may be crossing the road at the exit of the roundabout.”

Excessive speed in a roundabout can leave you with a €500 fine and six points on your licence.

Lane changes in a roundabout

Roundabouts are considered a continuation of the road and should be used as such. That means being in the correct lane, using indicators when changing lanes or leaving the roundabout.

DGT emphasise: “The use of lanes in a roundabout is the same as on any other stretch of road. We should occupy the right-hand lane, outside the built-up area, and the lane that best suits our destination in urban areas.

“And we should always change lanes following two basic rules: respect the priority of those already in the lane and signal the manoeuvre sufficiently in advance so as not to surprise other drivers.”

Being in the wrong lane or failing to indicate can lead to a fine of up to €200.

Cyclists and roundabouts

Maximum attention must be given to vulnerable road users like cyclists. That means they get priority and protection in that you are required to keep your distance, with the same going for motorcyclists and moped users.

Being a collision with a cyclist could cost you €500 and six points on your licence

For many people, this is a difficult subject as roundabouts are not used in the same way, particularly in the UK. But you are warned if you use a roundabout incorrectly it could cost you €500 and 6 points in Spain

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.