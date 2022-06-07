By Matthew Roscoe • 07 June 2022 • 11:28

Families of Moskva sailors forced to withhold information about their dead relatives. Image: Ukraine Defence Intelligence

THE families of sailors killed when Russia’s flagship missile cruiser Moskva sunk are being forced to withhold information about their dead relatives, Ukraine claims.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, a special group of psychologists, medics and lawyers are currently forcing the families of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva crew, who were killed when the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet sunk on April 14, to withhold information about their dead relatives.

The main goal of the group is “to prevent information about the dead and missing occupants,” according to Ukraine’s military.

“Parents are encouraged not to speak to anyone about their sons and daughters who served on the cruiser. If they refuse, they are threatened with non-payment of compensation and criminal prosecution,” it said.

The Russian flagship missile cruiser Moskva (Moscow) was sunk by two Ukrainian Neptune missiles and was described as “a significant loss” and “blow to Russian pride and morale”.

The Ukrainian military intelligence revealed that “during a recent meeting between the commander of the Black Sea Fleet and relatives of the dead sailors in Sevastopol, the house of the fleet officers was guarded by the military police, while the commander himself was accompanied by a group of special forces.

“Some of the relatives did not attend the meeting with the fleet commander as a sign of protest.”

#ГУРінформує

⚡ Родини моряків з крейсера “москва” примушують замовчувати інформацію про своїх загиблих родичів 🔗Детальніше: https://t.co/xq64MP0prx pic.twitter.com/z1erv7LAVL — Defence intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) June 7, 2022

