By Joshua Manning • 07 June 2022 • 20:00
Firefighters from Alicante train in Moraig cave to work in confined spaces
Credit: Twitter @speis_alicante
The month chosen for this adventure, in which the Alicante Fire Brigade took part for the first time, was June because the level of the aquifer is usually low due to the lack of rainfall, the waves are not usually too high and the temperatures are not very high, which makes it easier to move the material, as reported by Elinformacion.
The expedition entailed great risk, as the SPEIS firefighters explained, pointing out that “it involved going with cavers from the Moraig Exploration Group from different communities, to a depth of more than 3,000 metres” from the entrance. For this reason, it was necessary to implement a strict safety protocol in which firefighter teams have participated.
The SPEIS, through its Diving Unit, transferred the teams with its boat from the port of Moraira to the entrance of the cave, about twenty minutes away by boat.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.