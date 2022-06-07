By Joshua Manning • 07 June 2022 • 20:00

Firefighters from Alicante train in Moraig cave to work in confined spaces Credit: Twitter @speis_alicante

Firefighters from the Fire Prevention, Fire Fighting and Rescue Service of Alicante City Council and the Moraig Speleological Group took part in a training expedition to the Moraig sea cave, which began on June 4, and ended on June, 7.

The month chosen for this adventure, in which the Alicante Fire Brigade took part for the first time, was June because the level of the aquifer is usually low due to the lack of rainfall, the waves are not usually too high and the temperatures are not very high, which makes it easier to move the material, as reported by Elinformacion.

The expedition entailed great risk, as the SPEIS firefighters explained, pointing out that “it involved going with cavers from the Moraig Exploration Group from different communities, to a depth of more than 3,000 metres” from the entrance. For this reason, it was necessary to implement a strict safety protocol in which firefighter teams have participated.

The SPEIS, through its Diving Unit, transferred the teams with its boat from the port of Moraira to the entrance of the cave, about twenty minutes away by boat.

