Former King Juan Carlos cancels his upcoming visit to Spain

By Anna Ellis • 07 June 2022 • 18:31

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

FORMER King of Spain, Juan Carlos, yields to his son King Felipe’s request and cancels his upcoming visit to Spain

Juan Carlos had planned to visit Spain between June 10 and June 18, but, in a tense meeting a fortnight ago with his son, Juan Carlos was convinced to postpone his next trip, according to NEUS.

Two weeks have already passed since Juan Carlos’ controversial visit to Spain after almost two years of voluntary exile in Abu Dhabi.

After a weekend in Sanxenxo (Galicia), where he stayed at the home of a friend, he took time to visit his son, King Felipe in Zarzuela, Madrid.

Allegedly, it was a very tense four-hour meeting between father and son, where it transpired that the latter had reproached him for the media exhibition of his return to Spain. King Felipe’s concern lies with the damage this would do to the image of the monarchy that he and his wife, Queen Letizia, are trying so hard to restore.

Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 after close to 40 years in power and handed power to his son Felipe. His decision to give up the throne came after a corruption investigation involving his daughter’s husband and a controversial elephant hunting trip the monarch took during Spain’s financial crisis.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.