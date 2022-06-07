By Matthew Roscoe • 07 June 2022 • 12:37

Heart attack of SBTV founder Jamal Edwards blamed on "recreational drugs". Image: @WeAre_TheShed/ Twitter

THE mother of SBTV founder Jamal Edwards has revealed that her son’s heart attack, which claimed the life of the young British entrepreneur in February, was the result of “recreational drugs”.

Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 7 to provide an update regarding her son Jamal’s heart attack, which killed the young man at the age of 31, and stated that the “cardiac arrhythmia [was] caused by having taken recreational drugs”.

The SBTV founder tragically died from a “sudden heart attack” on Sunday, February 20 while at the home he shared with his mum.

Ms Edwards shared the update after the result of an inquest at West London Coroner’s Court into the death of Jamal.

“Since I last spoke, I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal’s devastating passing was due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son,” she said.

“Since finding out the news I’ve been in a state of shock, and I’m still trying to process it, but it’s so important to me that I do address it as no mother or any loved one should have to go through what Jamal’s sister, Tanisha, and I have been through since he passed.”

She added: “These types of substances are extremely unpredictable, and we can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in the future. His passing has shown that any one bad decision on any one occasion can lead to devastating consequences.

“It’s so important that we help drive more conversation about the unpredictability of recreational drugs and the impact that they can have – how it takes just one bad reaction to destroy lives.

“I would do anything to have my son back but that is just not possible so if I can help save one life, then we will have achieved something.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenda Edwards 🙏🏾🇻🇨🇬🇧🙏🏾 (@brendaedwardsglobal)

Assistant Coroner Catherine Wood said: “He came home late one evening, after which he became increasingly agitated and suffered a cardiac arrest.

“He was deteriorating despite treatment and died on February 20 of this year.

“A post-mortem has been undertaken and I have reason to suspect that the death was an unnatural death.”

On Tuesday, February 22, Chelsea supporters paid tribute to the music mogul during the side’s Champions League game against Lille.

The Stamford Bridge faithful applauded in the 31st minute of the clash as a sign of respect for Edwards, who was a huge fan of the Premier League side.

