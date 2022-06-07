By Joshua Manning • 07 June 2022 • 12:32
Japan to impose sanctions on two Russian banks and Belarusian bank
Credit: Creative Commons
The new sanctions by Japan on two Russian banks and one Belarusian bank will come in to force from July, 7, with payments and transactions with the banks only permitted through Japanese authorities.
The Foreign Ministry of Japan also spoke of good that “contribute to the buildup of industrial infrastructure” will also be taken into account for a potential export ban, however, the specifics of these products have not yet been shared.
Japan currently has sanctions on over 200 Russian companies and organisations according to Russian-state media news agency TASS.
The news of Japan’s new sanctions on Russia follow reports by Japanese government officials that revealed that Chinese and Russian bombers flew around Japan while a summit meeting of the Quad of four countries (Japan, the US, Australia and India) was being held on May, 24.
The news of the Japanese sanctions on Russia also comes shortly after reports of a suspected future Russian-sponsored terrorist attack by the Kremlin reported by Ukraine’s CPD.
As alleged Russian fake news posted about arms purchased from the west by Ukraine continues to spread, a potential Russian-sponsored terrorist attack is believed to be one of the Kremlin’s next plays according to Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council’s Centre for Countering Disinformation (CPD)
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.