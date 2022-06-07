By Joshua Manning • 07 June 2022 • 12:32

Japan to impose sanctions on two Russian banks and Belarusian bank Credit: Creative Commons

Japan is set to introduce new sanctions on the Russian Agricultural Bank, the Credit Bank of Moscow and the Belarusian Bank for Development and Reconstruction, as stated by the Foreign Ministry of Japan on Tuesday, June, 7.

The new sanctions by Japan on two Russian banks and one Belarusian bank will come in to force from July, 7, with payments and transactions with the banks only permitted through Japanese authorities.

The Foreign Ministry of Japan also spoke of good that “contribute to the buildup of industrial infrastructure” will also be taken into account for a potential export ban, however, the specifics of these products have not yet been shared.

Japan currently has sanctions on over 200 Russian companies and organisations according to Russian-state media news agency TASS.

The news of Japan’s new sanctions on Russia follow reports by Japanese government officials that revealed that Chinese and Russian bombers flew around Japan while a summit meeting of the Quad of four countries (Japan, the US, Australia and India) was being held on May, 24.

The news of the Japanese sanctions on Russia also comes shortly after reports of a suspected future Russian-sponsored terrorist attack by the Kremlin reported by Ukraine’s CPD.

As alleged Russian fake news posted about arms purchased from the west by Ukraine continues to spread, a potential Russian-sponsored terrorist attack is believed to be one of the Kremlin’s next plays according to Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council’s Centre for Countering Disinformation (CPD)