Labora’s mobile job centre returns to Teulada-Moraira

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 June 2022 • 7:49

Labora's mobile job centre returns to Teulada and Moraira Image GVA.es

The Labora mobile job centre which provides people with information and guidance on work will be in Teulada-Moraira this week.

The unit, which is open from 10 am to 6 pm will be parked in Dr. Pitarch Street on June 11 and then in the Les Sorts car park on June 13 and 14.

Anyone who is interested in working in Spain and is either looking for work or wanting to learn more about the job market will be able to meet with an adviser who can provide them with the answers to their questions.

Getting into work can often be daunting or difficult in Spain, especially in those areas where job opportunities are limited. Rosana Caselles, Councilor for Employment, Development, Commerce and SMEs says that bringing the service closer to residents is important and an opportunity people should make the best use of.

Councillors will provide those who make use of the service with personalised attention that covers everything from labour guidance to enrolling in courses to curriculum writing. They will also assist with job offers or receive guidance on unemployment benefits.

Those that visit the mobile unit will also be able to register for all government employment services including the job search facility.

Labora’s mobile job centre is an ideal opportunity for those that cannot access these services normally to find out more about working in Spain.

