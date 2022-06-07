By Joshua Manning • 07 June 2022 • 13:13

Lidl continues its expansion plan in Spain with five new stores Credit: Creative Commons

Lidl’s five new stores will be opened across the whole of Spain, specifically in Valencia, Alicante, Girona, Madrid and Seville.

Lidl is making progress in its objective of continuing to grow steadily in Spain with the opening of five new shops in June after investing some €32 million and creating more than 70 new jobs, according to the company in a press release, as reported by 20minutos.

The new supermarkets are located in La Pobla de Vallbona (Valencia) the only store currently open, Santa Pola (Alicante), Figueres (Girona), Madrid and La Rinconada (Seville).

The Santa Pola and Girona stores will open on June 16, with Madrid and Seville stores opening on June 23.

In these shops, customers will find the company’s usual range of products: from a wide variety of fresh produce (fruit and vegetables, meat and fish or freshly baked bread and pastries) to fridge items, packaged dry goods, cosmetics, personal hygiene and cleaning products.

These openings are part of the company’s expansion plan, which in the first five months of the year has launched up to 12 new shops throughout Spain after investing more than €60 million and creating more than 130 new jobs.

Lidl’s objective is to invest more than €1,500 million in 2021-2024 to add more than 150 new points of sale and four logistics platforms to its commercial and logistics network.

