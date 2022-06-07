Madrid Airport to hire 200 officials to handle flow of tourists

By Anna Ellis • 07 June 2022 • 14:59

Iberia Airbus A320. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport is to hire 200 officials to handle the flow of tourists

Spain’s Ministry of Interior has confirmed that more than 200 additional police officers will be stationed at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport this coming summer, according to Europa Press.

With regard to the summer campaign, the Interior Ministry has stated that the traditional reinforcements will be implemented, “as usual”, “with more than 200 additional personnel, for example, at Madrid’s airport”.

The Regional Minister of Culture, Tourism and Sport of the Community of Madrid, Marta Rivera de la Cruz, reiterated on Monday the need for the central government to “resolve once and for all the collapse detected” in the security and passport control at the airport.”

The minister explained that the Community of Madrid has become “a major hub for airport connections,” and “for this reason, we need to be assured of the support of the Ministry of the Interior in terms of speeding up the procedures,” she said.

Madrid City Councillor for Tourism, Almudena Maíllohas also asked the Ministry of the Interior for an immediate solution to the delays in passenger control at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport, “where hundreds of travellers have missed their flight connections today due to the interminable waits.”

Maíllo said that the lack of police at Barajas is causing “absolute chaos and clouding the image of the capital, which is working hard to recover the tourism lost due to the pandemic.”

Maíllo pointed out that “this is neither a new nor a one-off problem.”

At Easter alone, according to calculations by the Airline Association, some 3,000 passengers missed their flights at Madrid airport and, since March 1, 15,000 Iberia passengers have not arrived in time to catch their connecting flights because of delays at checkpoints.

