Malaga construction workers union warns of possible strike action

By Chris King • 07 June 2022 • 20:58

Image of a construction site. Credit: Pexels - PhotoMIX Company

The CCOO union that represents construction workers in Malaga province has warned of possible strike action in the sector.

Juan Antonio Rueda, the general secretary of the Malaga CCOO Habitat Union warned today, Tuesday, June 7, of possible strike action in the construction sector in the province this summer, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

His union has been in discussions with the Association of Builders and Promoters (ACP) which represents construction employers in Malaga. The topic in question is that of workers having to tolerate the high temperatures that Malaga endures during the summer months.

The CCOO has proposed to the ACP the introduction of a seven-hour workday, from 8am until 3pm, during the period between June 27 to September 3.

This proposal, says the CCOO: “Protects the health of a labour group of more than 60,000 workers in the province of Malaga”. They denounce that the ACP however “want to delay this application and make it from July 18 to August 31, and in return, leave this sector without work activity during the December long weekend”.

Mr Rueda explained that “after several workers’ assemblies, they have told us that they prefer to work in December, rather than endure this work in high temperatures during the summer”. He added that the workers consider it “better that the hours that the employer wants to remove at the end of the year are distributed during the summer months”.

Pedro Fontalban, the Secretary of Organization of the Trade Union of the CCOO Habitat of Malaga, explained that “we have transferred our proposal to the Association of Builders and Promoters (ACP) of Malaga, and for the moment the negotiation for the application of the intensive is blocked, and there is no work calendar to sign”.

He pointed out that “there are at least 50 companies that work in this province, which accept the proposal to the ACP as good”.

Diego Ruiz Montesinos, one of the members at the negotiating table for the Malaga Construction Agreement, explained that “summer in Malaga is getting earlier and earlier, and given the high temperatures we are experiencing these days, we must prevent it”.

“The only regulation is that provided for in the Law on Prevention of Occupational Risks, which also refers to what it means to work with high temperatures”, he ensured. Finally, CCOO reported that it hopes to reach an agreement as soon as possible, otherwise, it has warned of the announcement of mobilisations in this sector.

