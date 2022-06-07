By Joshua Manning • 07 June 2022 • 11:39

Missiles sent from Czech Republic to Ukraine engraved with European revenge messages Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Photos of missiles with revenge messages sent from the Czech Republic have began circulating on the internet, as Ukraine continues to receive arms and ammunition from around the world.

The State Border Service of Ukraine showed pictures of missiles sent from Czech Republic to Ukraine, that included messages aimed at Putin’s Russian forces.

One rocket among the ammunitions from the Czech Republic stood out with the inscription “For the shootings of the Prague Spring of 1968”.

During that particular period there was a large political liberalisation movement taking place in the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic, which ended with the Soviet forces, reinforced by troops from countries that were part of the Warsaw Treaty Organisation, invading the country.

There were also other messages reportedly written on the ammunition, with the Dutch allegedly writing “Revenge for MH17” on shells and Polish forces writing “For Katyn!”

MH17 was a Malaysia Airlines flight that was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, while flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

The Katyn massacre, which the Polish forces were referring to, were a series of executions of almost 22,000 Polish military officers by the Soviet Union during the Second World War in April and May 1940.

The news follows reports claiming that Russian soldiers are allowed to shoot civilians at checkpoints in Ukraine’s Kherson region, according to the Ukraine Security Service.