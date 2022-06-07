More misery in the UK as flights and trains cancelled

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 June 2022 • 11:38

More and more misery for UK travellers as hundreds of flights are cancelled and more than 2,000 delayed over the last three days.

With many passengers returning home from extended weekend breaks on Tuesday, June 7, airlines and airports are seemingly unable to cope with the volume once again. This is after hundreds of flights were cancelled and thousands more delayed over the weekend and on Monday.

Airline cancellations continued unabated this morning with British Airways cancelling more than 120 Heathrow flights, EasyJet at least and Hungarian based Wizz Air more than a dozen.

The problems come on the same day that airports around the world experience similar issues post-pandemic, with insufficient staff and high volumes of passengers.

The worst affected today would appear to be Gatwick, however, all airports reported issues on Monday with very high volumes of passengers recorded.

Train cancelled, total chaos in the airport and the worst pain au chocolat ever…Another great travel experience. How low can we go? pic.twitter.com/si9xABDDd2 — ludovic vallier (@VallierLab) June 7, 2022

The blame game however continues with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps rejecting calls to open the door to more “cheap” overseas workers to relieve the pressure on the sector claiming that airlines have “seriously oversold flights and holidays relative to their capacity to deliver.”

He has also accused airline bosses of cutting too far during the pandemic.

Beyond the blame, there is some good news

One of the reasons that airlines have struggled to gear up for the volumes is the time it takes for security clearance. That call has been answered by the government which agreed to allow some staff in non-security related jobs to take up training immediately.

They have also heeded the call to speed up security checks and that should help the airlines gear up staff wise for the added volumes of passengers. Similarly, that should see security checks speed up as more staff are given the go-ahead to work in the airports.

Some advice for passengers

And then there is advice from experts within the industry and reported by the Mirror, to which we have added.

Be prepared

One of the complaints from passengers is the lack of preparedness of other passengers, which can hold up queues and add to the levels of frustration. Check what you need beforehand and make sure you have it ready and to hand when you check in.

Likewise, we all know what you have to do at the security check so get yourself ready before reaching the front of the queue. It will reduce your stress and that of others.

Download your airline’s app

Most airline apps are pretty good these days and are used more often than not to communicate with customers. Keep yours handy and make sure notifications are set so that you do not miss announcements.

Stay calm – but know your rights

Important is the need to remain calm, but firm and sure of your rights. Losing your temper rarely helps the situation, but understanding the rules and obligations is always a help, especially if you are subject to delays or cancellations.

Caught in the #airportchaos #wizzair cancelled our Saturday flight.Took us 3 days to get back home, left to our own demise, staff didn’t help with hotels or flights. Ended up paying overpriced flights via 2 different countries & sleeping at airports, total mayhem #brexit #airline pic.twitter.com/LYM0ouLlIz — Radmila Blazheska (@Milamarketeer) June 7, 2022

Do your homework

We at Euro Weekly News added this one from our own travel experience. Do your homework on when and where to travel. Some airports are busier than others and some airlines are more prone to cancellations. It may mean departing from an airport that isn’t your first choice or even flying on a different day or time, but it could be worth it.

Changing your plans around your travel isn’t the best way to start a holiday but then neither are delays or cancellations the best way to start or finish your holiday.

Industry insiders are saying that the problems will persist for some months yet and they say you need to take this into account when making your travel plans. They add the issues causing the delays and cancellations are not over yet with more misery to come, but that you can help by being smarter about your travel.

