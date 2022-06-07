New Quironsalud Malaga Day Hospital opens its doors

By Chris King • 07 June 2022 • 18:23

Malaga province has a brand new medical facility after the Quironsalud Malaga Day Hospital opened its doors.

Today, Tuesday, June 7, the new Quironsalud Malaga Day Hospital has been opened. It is a pioneer in Malaga’s healthcare as it is the first hospital of its kind in the province. The facility will employ 82 professionals in the different categories and confirms the Quironsalud Group’s commitment to the residents of Malaga province.

The Quironsalud Malaga Day Hospital is located on Calle Pilar Lorengar, in front of the Emergency Room door of the Quironsalud Malaga Hospital. There is an area of close to 6,500m2, distributed over five floors, basement, ground floor and three upper floors.

As explained by Dr Tomas Urda, managing director of the Hospital Quironsalud Malaga, and the new facilities: “This centre represents a further step in the personalised attention of our patients. It is a unique centre with modern, bright, and very comfortable facilities that house everything necessary at a technological and human level to provide a care service of the highest quality to our patients”.

“Two very important areas of the Day Hospital are the care for cancer patients in the Comprehensive Oncology Centre, and the Major Ambulatory Surgery Unit, which will allow us to gain surgical capacity and create a differentiated care circuit for patients who do not require admission”, he continued.

Dr Urda added: “With the services that have been launched in this new centre we are convinced of the improvement of the patient experience will allow care to be brought closer to a greater number of people from Malaga”.

On the ground floor is the Comprehensive Oncology Centre, the most technologically advanced in the province, which includes the Medical Oncology Service, and the Radiotherapy Unit. This is equipped with a state-of-the-art ALE (Linear Electron Accelerator), and the Nuclear Medicine Unit with a SPECT and a PET-CT, both high-tech equipment that makes this centre one of the best technologically equipped in Andalucian health.

This floor also houses a medical oncology area with two consultations and the reception area and waiting room for patients.

The Comprehensive Oncology Centre was born to serve patients on the Andalucian East Coast, where the Hospital Group already has two Hospitals, Quironsalud Marbella in the city of Marbella, and Quironsalud Campo de Gibraltar in Los Barrios, in addition to Specialty Medical Centres and Diagnosis located in the towns of Fuengirola and Algeciras.

Led by Dr Jorge Contreras, the medical team is made up of prestigious specialists, radiotherapists, radiophysicists, and medical oncologists from different parts of Spain.

According to a report from the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology in Malaga, approximately 11,000 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in 2022, with an increase in the incidence of around 3 per cent per year.

Pilar Serrano, regional managing director of the Quironsalud Group in Andalucia, is very satisfied with the start-up of this new hospital in Malaga and emphasised the Group’s firm commitment to the care of cancer patients.

This includes the start-up of the first proton therapy centre in Spain in 2019, with high technology, such as 5 Da Vinci surgical robots, a Gamma Knife, a Cyberknife radiotherapy equipment, 23 radiotherapy linear accelerators, 12 PET-CT equipment and 87 MRI equipment, treating more than 50,000 patients a year in its cancer centres.

“Now the Quironsalud Malaga Day Hospital joins them, to offer the people of Malaga who need the latest treatments in cancer care”, assured Ms Serrano.

The surgical area is located on the third floor, with four operating rooms, a sterilisation and storage area, a day hospital with 8 individual rooms, and a post-surgical recovery room with 8 posts. Each operating room is equipped with the latest technology, which will allow major outpatient surgery to be performed.

The Assisted Reproduction Unit on the second floor has an independent area that provides the patient with the necessary privacy for this type of service. There are three different waiting rooms, an embryology area, an andrology area, a cryopreservation/cryopreservation room, an insemination/transfer room, and a medical consultation area.

Finally, the new hospital has 18 medical consultations that will house the specialities of Cardiology, Pulmonology, Internal Medicine, Otorhinolaryngology, Urology, Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, Neurology, General Surgery, and the digestive system, among others.

