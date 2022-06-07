Off-duty Casabermeja policeman saves a boy from drowning in Malaga pool

By Chris King • 07 June 2022 • 5:00

Image of a Casabermeja police vehicle. Credit: [email protected]

A 10-year-old boy was saved from drowning in a swimming pool by an off-duty policeman from the Malaga town of Casabermeja.

As reported on Twitter this Monday, June 6, by the Casabermeja Local Police, one of its off-duty officers became a local hero last Saturday, June 4, when he jumped into a swimming pool in Malaga capital to rescue a 10-year-old boy who was drowning.

The event occurred at around 2pm, when the agent, still in training and belonging to the Casabermeja staff, was in the swimming pool area of ​​a social club in Malaga, according to malagahoy.es.

At that moment, he realised that a child was shouting for help in the swimming pool and in obvious danger of going below the water and drowning. Still dressed, the off-duty officer jumped into the water to rescue the child.

A lifeguard in charge of monitoring the facility was on duty at that time, but, as reported by the Casabermeja Local Police, “she did not notice because there was a lot of noise coming from an event that was being held in the bar area and restaurant”.

They added that the child did not lose consciousness at any time. After recovering from the fright, the boy was reported to be in good health.

