By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 June 2022 • 23:21

Olly Murs gets engaged after beach proposal Image Olly Murs (@ollymurs) Instagram

Singer Olly Murs has announced he is engaged after he proposed to his bodybuilder girlfriend during a beach holiday.

Sharing the news today Tuesday, June 7, Murs (38) and his girlfriend Amelia Tank both took to Instagram to announce the news. According to the posts, the couple got engaged on June 4, but only took to social media today to tell friends and fans.

Murs shared a photo of the occasion perched on a cliff edge, while Tank shared a video of the occasion which she shared with her mum and younger brother.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cef-IG8K1vm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The singer, who was a runner up in the 2009 X-Factor competition, has built a successful pop career with four number one albums to his name. He has since gone on to work in television.

Tank is a bodybuilder and winner of the Pure Elite bikini competition in 2021.

The pair began dating in 2020 when Murs took time out for a knee operation. He had worked with her previously but it was only after the operation that the romance began.

No mention has yet been made with regard to wedding plans, with many names in the industry taking to social media to wish the happy couple after they got engaged.

