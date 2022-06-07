Pedregeur’s new health centre moves forward

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 June 2022 • 7:29

Pedreguer’s new health centre moves forward - Image Pedregeur.es

The proposed new health centre in Pedregeur has taken another step forward with nine companies submitting tenders to complete the works.

The tender, which closed on May 31, called for bids to build the new health centre at a cost of up to €254,349.68. The new building will be a low energy facility that uses energy in the most effective manner possible, including making use of natural ventilation and energy sources to ensure the internal environment is as comfortable as possible.

Facilities in the new centre include a treatment and emergencies area, five family medicine clinics, three nursing clinics and a paediatric service. Specific attention will be given to the treatment of women and the provision of continuous services.

In total the centre will have usable space of just over 1,400 square metres.

The new health centre is part of Alicante province’s plans to improve health facilities across the region, with a total of €658.3 million being spent on upgrading 58 primary care centres and 38 hospitals.

The news that the new health centre in Pedregeur is moving forward will be great news for those who live in the area, with more local provision meaning many more can be treated locally rather than having to commute to receive specialist services.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.