By Matthew Roscoe • 07 June 2022 • 15:22

Kyiv resident caught spreading pro-Russian information via media outlets in Ukraine. Image: Ukraine Security Service

UKRAINE’S Security Service arrested a resident in Kyiv accused of creating at least 20 pro-Russian online media outlets in Ukraine – at the request of Russia.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a Russian resident based in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, who created 20 pro-Russian online media outlets in Ukraine, allegedly at the instruction of Russia’s Special Services.

According to the Cyber ​​Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Kyiv resident, under the supervision of Russian Special Services, was tasked with creating more than 20 online media outlets to aggressively spread the ideas of the “Russian world” in Ukraine.

The websites “regularly justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and glorified its participants,” the SBU said.

“In addition, through these web resources, knowingly false information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces was actively disseminated, and Ukrainian defenders were discredited.

“The total audience of these resources was more than 2.2 million unique users per month,” the SBU report read.

It added: “Currently, SBU investigators have detained the agent and informed him of the suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal code of Ukraine (production and distribution of materials in which the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine is justified, recognized as lawful and is denied).

“The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 5 years with possible confiscation of property,” it said.

СБУ викрила агента рф, який створив 20 проросійських інтернет-ЗМІ в Україні За даними кібердепартаменту Служби безпеки України, зловмисником виявився мешканець Києва. Його курували спецслужби країни-агресора, щоб максимально поширити ідеї «русского мира» в нашій державі ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MVxsK1lJdl — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 7, 2022

As well as trying to spread false information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the SBU revealed that they had detained a former Russian DNR soldier who was trying to get a job with the country’s military.