By Joshua Manning • 07 June 2022 • 18:49

RMT launch three days of national strikes across UK's railway network Credit: Twitter @RMTunion

Over 50,000 railway workers will reportedly walkout during the three days of national strike action lot be seen across the UK later this month, in the biggest dispute on the network since 1989, as reported by The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT)

The strikes will take place across the UK railway network on June 21, 23 and 25, after “rail employers inability to come to a negotiated settlement with RMT”

Staff have reportedly been subjected to multiyear pay freezes with future plans to cut thousands of jobs, which could reportedly lead to safety problems on railway networks.

Network Rail and the train operating companies have subjected their staff to multiyear pay freezes and plan to cut thousands of jobs which will make the railways unsafe.

London Underground RMT members will also reportedly strike on June 21, due to a separate pension and job loss dispute.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch stated:

“Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the government has failed to take their concerns seriously.”

“We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1pc and rising.”

“Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system.

“Rail companies are making at least £500m a year in profits, whilst fat cat rail bosses have been paid millions during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“This unfairness is fuelling our members anger and their determination to win a fair settlement.”

“RMT is open to meaningful negotiations with rail bosses and ministers, but they will need to come up with new proposals to prevent months of disruption on our railways.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.