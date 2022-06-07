By Joshua Manning • 07 June 2022 • 16:56

Russia urges schools in Kherson, Ukraine to undertake Russian education programmes Credit: Defence Intelligence Ukraine

The Russian administration of Kherson, Ukraine, reportedly held a meeting of local school principals where it requested to start teaching Russian educational programmes on November, 1.

The education meeting held in Kherson, Ukraine, on behalf of the nation of Russia, saw 60 school directors in attendance with only two allegedly accepting the proposal.

Accordingly, they have been instructed to hold meetings with their teaching staff and to urge their subordinates to re-form under Russian law by concluding agreements with the Russian administration, as reported by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence.

Similar meetings were held with employees of the Kherson Railway Transport Directorate of Ukrzaliznytsia. Representatives of the Russian administration said that the money will be paid only to those employees who take part in the cooperation.

At the same time, the amount of these payments will reportedly be twice as low as the current salaries.

The Russian administration in Kherson does not have sufficient financial resources to support the city’s livelihood under the occupation, according to Ukraine.

Moreover, these financial resources are not planned to be available in the near future.

The Ukraine Defence Intelligence also reported that Russian forces completed the linking of the occupied part of the Kherson region and the Russian Federation (through the TOT Crimea) with access to some Ukrainian Internet sites and online banking services being blocked. Telecommunications equipment of Ukrainian operators “Kyivstar” and “Vodafone” is set to work via Russia.

The news follows the Ukrainian Education Ministry stating that Ukraine students are expected to return to school on September 1.

