By Matthew Roscoe • 07 June 2022 • 11:20

Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces as of June 7. Image: Ukraine MoD

ON Tuesday, June 7, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Another 16 Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Monday, June 6, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 110 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 31,360, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of Russian tanks, which has risen by four. This takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1390.

Losses of the invaders, as of today pic.twitter.com/ARqhqdzOhv — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) June 7, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Monday, June 6 in the Slavic region – for the second day in a row.

A detailed breakdown of the 104th day of the war also shows that the loss of the 16 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3416 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of 10 more vehicles and fuel tanks means that Russia has lost 2405 in total.

Ukraine also reported that they had destroyed four more Russian artillery systems and two more Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

