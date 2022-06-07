By Matthew Roscoe • 07 June 2022 • 13:28
Russian DNR soldier caught trying to get a job in Ukraine's Armed Forces. Image: Ukraine's Security Service
The soldier is believed to have taken an oath of allegiance to the so-called “DNR” in 2019 and served as part of the Russian military before being caught trying to join Ukraine’s Armed Forces at the end of 2021.
According to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), the soldier native of Donetsk “entered the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government in transit through Russia and at the end of 2021, voluntarily applied to the local military enlistment office to join the Armed Forces.”
“Prior to that, he had to study in one of the airborne assault units near Zhytomyr. However, thanks to the work of the Security Service of Ukraine in advance, he was exposed and prevented from entering the ranks of the Armed Forces,” the SBU said.
The Russian soldier has now been detained according to an update from the SBU on Tuesday, June 7.
“SBU investigators informed him about the suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code.”
The SBU added: “The real goal of the participant’s “ardent desire” to serve in the army in Ukraine is also being established.
“In particular, the links of the ex-militant with the pseudo-special services of the so-called “DNR” and the probability of his cooperation with them are being monitored.”
Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR or DNR) is a breakaway state located in Ukraine, which was formed on April 7, 2014, by pro-Russian separatists following the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity.
Ukraine’s Security Service has been releasing intercepted communications and operational updates since the start of the war in Ukraine and recently revealed that Russian soldiers had been trying to enter into “sham marriages to escape the war”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.