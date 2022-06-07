Selling your home in Arboleas: The essential guide

By Annie Dabb • 07 June 2022 • 11:41

Image - Ayuntamiento Arboleas

Selling your home can be one of the most exciting – and also stressful – tasks. With so much to think about and organise, you’ll want to find out how much your property is worth, how quickly you can sell your property and the documents you will need to start the process. So, with this in mind, the Euro Weekly News has created a guide for the best way to sell your home in Arboleas.

This guide will show you the best way to sell a property in Arboleas, find out what your property is worth, the timeframe of selling your property and the documents you will need – as well as an all-important estate agent to help you on your journey.

What is the best way to sell a property in Arboleas?

Spain is one of the most popular places in the world for expats to buy property in and move to. Whether hankering for a second home in the sun or looking to escape to Spain’s sunny climes permanently, investing in property in Arboleas has proven to give an excellent return.

Arboleas, a small town in Spain’s Almanzora valley, is nestled amongst olive groves and almond trees along the river of the same name. Like many other municipalities in the Almería province, the international housing market is growing as Arboleas boasts more and more restaurants and shopping opportunities.

However, like with most things in Spain, having a professional to guide you through the process is one of the most important things you can do when selling your home.

From dealing with the legalities to translating for you, showing potential buyers around the property, helping to ensure that your buyers are able to complete the transaction, and keeping your sale going within the time frame you want – a reputable estate agent is the absolute best way to ensure a smooth and stress-free sale.

So, now you know the best way to sell your home in Arboleas but you will need a reputable agent to help you…

Estate Agents

What is my property worth in Arboleas?

Thanks to the recently constructed dual carriageway between Baza and Huercal Overa, Arboleas is quickly becoming a highly sought-after area. This makes now a great time to invest in a property if you were thinking of doing so. Although less developed than areas such as Costa del Sol, the Almería province offers an authentic experience of the ‘real Spain’ to expats and potential buyers.

You might find it difficult to find a one-bedroom apartment, but two bedroom apartments usually start at around €60,000 on average, townhouses are around €90,000 on average and villas can be anywhere between €150,000 and €250,000 euros on average, with higher prices for larger properties.

Speak to an estate agent to get an accurate valuation of your property and move your sale forward.

How quickly can you sell your property in Arboleas?

Spain’s housing market is booming and many homes are selling faster than they used to.

The paperwork and process can take some time, however, once these are sorted expect to sell within a period of around three to four months depending on the property and your asking price. However, do leave room for a bit of negotiation.

What do you have to pay when selling a house in Arboleas?

1) Plusvalia – sellers have to pay a tax based on the incremental value of the land which the property occupies over the number of years you have been the owner.

2) Community Fees – Make sure your Community Fees are up to date. Usually, you will have to present a Community Certificate to the buyer when signing the Title Deed to prove this.

3) IBI and Utilities – make sure your utility bills are all paid up as these will need to be settled up to the date of sale. You will need to provide the original proof of payment when signing. Sellers have to pay the IBI or council tax for the whole year they are selling.

4) Mortgage Cancellation Fees – Your bank will probably have from a 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent cancellation charge for the balance of your outstanding mortgage.

5) Mortgage Cancellation and Registration Fees at the Notary – In addition to point 4) as the seller, you will have to make sure that your mortgage is cancelled at the Notary and Registry. This may cost anywhere from €600 to €1000 and is an amount that will probably be held by the solicitor to make sure that this is done.

6) Non-Resident Retention 3 per cent – If you are a not a resident of Spain, the buyer of your property will also have to retain 3 per cent of the sales price stated in the “Escritura” (Title Deed) to pay to the Spanish taxman (Hacienda) on your behalf towards your Capital Gains Tax. Fiscal residents do not have any retention made on them, however, they may have to pay tax on the sale the year after when filling in their tax returns.

7) Agents Commission – If you have used an agent to sell your property, you will also have to pay fees to the agent.

8) Legal fees – A good legal office will prepare utility contracts, community charges and “Suma” invoices, speak with the purchaser’s representatives and the Notary, book the Notary appointment and organise all of the related paperwork, go with the seller to the Notary and translate for them, calculate the 3 per cent retention, calculate and advice re Capital Gains Tax and give fiscal representation throughout the selling process.

What documents do you need to sell a house in Arboleas?

There are lots of documents you need when selling a house in Spain. The best and safest way to make sure that you have everything in order is to sell through an experienced real estate agent who can help and give guidance through the whole process.

The main documents you need may include:

Preparation of utility contracts, community charge and “Suma” invoices.

Liaison throughout the transaction with representatives of the Buyer and Notary.

The organisation of the Notary appointment and all paperwork related to the sale.

Translation at the Notary.

Calculation of 3 per cent retention.

Calculation and advice regarding Capital Gains Tax.

Fiscal representation throughout the whole process.

Calculation of Goodwill and a letter of “Good Standing” with your community fees from the administration of your community.