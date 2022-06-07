Live News: Boris Johnson survives 211 to 148 Close
Trending:

‘Sham marriages’ will no longer help Russian soldiers escape war in Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 June 2022 • 11:04

'Sham marriages' will no longer help Russian soldiers escape war in Ukraine. Image: Ukraine's Security Service

COMMUNICATIONS intercepted by Ukraine’s Security Service revealed that Russian soldiers are creating sham marriages in order to escape the war in Ukraine, however, rule changes from Putin will no longer allow this as a reason to leave his ‘special military operation’.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) revealed on Tuesday, June 7 that Russian soldiers had been trying to enter into “sham marriages to escape the war.”

A telephone conversation between Russian soldiers intercepted by the SBU revealed that Russian commanders were now aware that soldiers had been making up weddings in Russia in order to escape the war.

One soldier said: “Go, submit an application to the registry office.” The other replied: “It’s not an option anymore.”

According to the latter soldier, the SBU’s comms interception revealed, the reason it was not an option anymore was because of the “significant number of defectors in the Russian army, controls have been significantly strengthened.”

“So now they can return home only in three cases: injury, death, or death of a close relative.”

The SBU said: “The option of a fictitious marriage, no matter how original it was, does not work for the soldiers now. But the first 2 – may well happen.”

Ukraine’s Security Service has been releasing intercepted communications and operational updates since the start of the war in Ukraine and recently revealed that “Russian soldiers had been kidnapping men en masse in the temporarily occupied territories and demanding ransoms.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading