By Matthew Roscoe • 07 June 2022 • 11:04

'Sham marriages' will no longer help Russian soldiers escape war in Ukraine. Image: Ukraine's Security Service

COMMUNICATIONS intercepted by Ukraine’s Security Service revealed that Russian soldiers are creating sham marriages in order to escape the war in Ukraine, however, rule changes from Putin will no longer allow this as a reason to leave his ‘special military operation’.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) revealed on Tuesday, June 7 that Russian soldiers had been trying to enter into “sham marriages to escape the war.”

A telephone conversation between Russian soldiers intercepted by the SBU revealed that Russian commanders were now aware that soldiers had been making up weddings in Russia in order to escape the war.

One soldier said: “Go, submit an application to the registry office.” The other replied: “It’s not an option anymore.”

According to the latter soldier, the SBU’s comms interception revealed, the reason it was not an option anymore was because of the “significant number of defectors in the Russian army, controls have been significantly strengthened.”

“So now they can return home only in three cases: injury, death, or death of a close relative.”

The SBU said: “The option of a fictitious marriage, no matter how original it was, does not work for the soldiers now. But the first 2 – may well happen.”

Російські окупанти намагаються укласти фіктивні шлюби, щоб втекти з війни Найвигадливіші з них відпрошуються у командирів, щоб нібито встигнути на власне весілля. Про це свідчать телефонні розмови російських загарбників, які перехопила СБУ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XYFYtMEFjB — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 7, 2022

Ukraine’s Security Service has been releasing intercepted communications and operational updates since the start of the war in Ukraine and recently revealed that “Russian soldiers had been kidnapping men en masse in the temporarily occupied territories and demanding ransoms.”