Spain: Restaurants must offer doggy bags or be hit with a €2,000 fine

By Anna Ellis • 07 June 2022 • 18:50

Restaurants must offer doggy bags or a be hit with a €2,000 fine. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

The government has told restaurants that they must give their customers doggy bags for leftovers or face big fines in a bid to prevent food waste

The Council of Ministers has today, June 7, approved the project for the Prevention of Food Loss and Waste, the aim of which is to reduce the waste of uneaten food in the rubbish bin and to encourage better use of food, according to Noticias CMM.

Some of the measures will include catering establishments being obligated in offering their customers leftover food, at no additional cost, and in recyclable packaging. Restaurants caught not following the new measures will be hit with a fine of €2,000.

In 2020, 1.3 billion kilos of food were discarded in households in Spain which is an average of 31 kilos per person.

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, stressed that this is a pioneering law to “regulate and raise awareness” and to prevent “inefficiency in the food chain” that has economic, environmental and social consequences.

Currently, only France and Italy have such a regulation in the EU.

One of the objectives of the new law is to raise awareness because 40 per cent of food waste occurs in shops and households and another 20 per cent in the food chain.

