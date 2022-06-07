Spain tourism in recovery hitting 94 per cent of pre-pandemic figures

By Anna Ellis • 07 June 2022 • 13:19

El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

SPAIN’S tourism sector is in recovery and now hitting 94 per cent of pre-pandemic figures

Tuesday June 7, The Spanish government have today confirmed that seats scheduled by airlines to fly to Spain between June and August 2022 exceed 32.4 million, representing a 94 per cent recovery compared to the same period in 2019, pre-pandemic, according to the latest data compiled by Turespaña.

Spain’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, explained that: “After an exceptional Easter Week, we are facing the summer season with good prospects, getting closer and closer to pre-pandemic normality.”

“Spain is confirming its position as one of the most sought-after destinations in the world this summer. This demonstrates the tourism segment getting healthier. With regards to tourism, the Government is firmly committed to million-dollar investments in our sun and beach destinations, amounting to 160 million euros between 2020 and 2021 alone.”

Several outbound markets for tourists to Spain are already registering higher figures than in the pre-pandemic period. Mexico is 17.3 per cent above its 2019 figures, Austria 7.1 per cent, Norway 6.9 per cent and Denmark 6.2 per cent.

Also recording positive variations compared to three years ago are Poland (+2.3 per cent), as well as France, the Netherlands and Portugal, which are up 1.8 per cent compared to 2019.

Scheduled capacities from two main markets for Spain, the United Kingdom and Germany, already show a recovery level of 92.2 per cent and 91.5 per cent respectively.

