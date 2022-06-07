By Joshua Manning • 07 June 2022 • 14:31

Spain's government grants over €190M to agricultural sectors affected by Ukraine war Credit: Creative Commons

The government of Spain is set to provide a financial agricultural aid of an estimated €193 million in compensation for the effects of the Ukraine war.

Spain’s exceptional agricultural aid of €193 million to compensate the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been established by The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Spain.

The funds correspond to the National Response Plan for the Economic and Social Consequences of the War in Ukraine.

The eight specific objectives in the national Response Plan to “distribute the effects of the war fairly and preserve as much as possible the path of growth and job creation that began in 2021”, are:

“To lower the price of gas, electricity and fuel, helping the most vulnerable groups in particular; support the most affected sectors and companies, particularly SMEs and the self-employed; reinforce price stability; guarantee supplies; protect financial stability; accelerate the deployment of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan; boost energy efficiency and reinforce cybersecurity.”

The Spanish Executive has also submitted to Parliament a new draft Law on the Prevention of Food Loss and Waste, the first regulation on this matter to be enacted in Spain, with the aim of preventing the discarding of unconsumed food and encouraging it to be put to better use.

In 2021, Spanish households reportedly threw away 1,245 million kilos of food, 8.6 per cent less than the previous year.

