Sunshine continues in Elche, Crevillent and Santa Pola with temperatures around 30 degrees

By Anna Ellis • 07 June 2022 • 13:43

Huerto del Cura, Elche, Costa Blanca South. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

SUNSHINE continues in Elche, Crevillente and Santa Pola (Costa Blanca South) with perfect temperatures around 30 degrees

These weather conditions will continue over the next few days.

The weather remains stable today on a day when maximum temperatures will hardly exceed 30 degrees Celsius in the Baix Vinalopó region, according to Onda Cero.

In Elche, the thermometer is expected to reach maximum values of 28 degrees, in Crevillent 29 and in Santa Pola 25.

Temperatures continue to be mild, largely as a result of the sea breezes. Today, Tuesday June 6 will be a sunny day in the area.

Elche is the third-largest city in the Valencian community after Valencia and Alicante and the twentieth most populous city in the whole of Spain.

The historic quarter of Elche, the capital of the region of Bajo Vinalopo, preserves part of its Muslim past and Baroque splendour. Its palm tree grove, a World Heritage Site, adds to the appeal of the region.

Footwear rather than tourism is the basis of Elche’s economy.

Elche’s famous footwear industry is the largest in Spain and one of the most important in all of Europe. Elche has reached much popularity in shoemaking and has even participated in fashion fairs, such as the Futurmoda, which joins designers and firms from all over the world.

The industry, according to the statistics, generates over 10.000 jobs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.