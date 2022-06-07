The Comunitat Valenciana receives more than €11.2M from the Government to combat school dropouts

The Valencian Council of Ministers has approved the distribution of €11,277,994 to the Comunitat Valenciana for the fight against school dropouts today, June 7

This figure comes within the framework of the PROA+ educational support programme, which has an investment of 120 million euros for all the autonomous communities in 2022, according to 20 Minutos.

These funds, from Component 21 of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, will make it possible to reach students in 276 publicly funded schools in the Valencia Region.

The Territorial Cooperation Programme for Guidance, Advancement and Educational Enrichment in Centres of Special Educational Complexity (PROA+ programme) is aimed at publicly funded centres with a significant number of students with educational difficulties.

Its aim, according to the central government, is to “improve the quality and equity of the education system and prevent school dropout”.

The programme approved today will run from 1 September 2022 until 31 August 2023. The distribution criteria include the level of education of the population aged 25-64 years old, the suitability rate at the age of 15, the dispersion of the population and insularity, as well as the number of students in the different non-university educational stages.

In total, the PROA+ programme has a budget of 360 million euros for the period 2021-2024, of which 320 million come from the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and the remaining 40 million from the General State Budget.