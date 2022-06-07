By Joshua Manning • 07 June 2022 • 17:58

Ukraine to create council for "derussification, decommunisation and decolonisation" of Russian influence Credit: Creative Commons

Ukraine will create a new authority, a council on the issues of derussification, decommunisation and decolonisation, which will coordinate the processes of monuments removal, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine reported on June, 6.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture reported their creation of a new council to undermine the Russian propaganda allegedly seen in their nation on their official telegram, stating:

“Due to the full-scale invasion of Russia, the desire to replace the Russian and Slavic slope with the Ukrainian one has significantly intensified in our country.

“Derussification, decommunisation and decolonisation are all simultaneous processes in the history of present-day Ukraine. But all of them must be carried out in a civilised manner.”

“We have now held public discussions and initiated the establishment of a subsidiary body, the Council of the ICMP and the UNPD, which will deal with the issues of displacement, and decolonisation.

“Local self-government bodies in cooperation with the public should reach a joint decision on the dismantling or relocation of monuments and other objects of the radical past and coordinate it with the Rada.”

“Due to the active cleansing of the public space of monuments and other objects, which were intended to enshrine Russian propaganda messages in Ukraine, The ICMP, together with the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, collected key information on the legislative framework for the relevant processes.”

