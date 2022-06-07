Vallodolid resident found emptying €46,645 into a recycling container

By Chris King • 07 June 2022 • 3:46

A Valladolid man, believed to suffer from psychological problems, was found emptying €46,645 into a recycling container.

Local Police officers in the Las Delicias district of the city of Valladolid had to deal with a very unusual situation at around 9am on the morning of Monday, June 6. A man was observed emptying what looked like bundles of €50 notes in one of the blue recycling containers provided to deposit paper and cardboard.

The incident occurred on Calle General Shelly, to the side of the Virgen Niña school, near the intersection with Avenida Segovia. Several witnesses saw how the man, carrying a bag, was literally throwing handfuls of money into the aforementioned container.

A patrol from the Local Police was mobilised to the location, whose officers verified the situation. Peering into the bottom of the container – which was fortunately empty – they saw dozens of €50 notes.

They immediately cordoned off the container and alerted the municipal cleaning service, which sent a lorry. Its personnel subsequently opened the container in question. The banknotes were collected and placed inside a bag, before being counted by the officers for safekeeping. They then had to wait for the judge on duty to instruct them what to do with the money.

An amount of €46,645 was established, in different denominations. There were 969 notes, of which, 919 were €50, while another 50 notes were either €20 or €5, according to lasprovincias.es.

It was an incredible incident, but one which was quickly solved when another witness came forward. They informed the police that the man in question was a resident of the neighbourhood, known to suffer from psychiatric problems. This was confirmed further by more witnesses.

The resident has been identified by the authorities and the €46,645 remains guarded at the police station. “The money will be delivered to the corresponding judge, its origin, and the way in which it was found, will be investigated, so that the court decides what to do with it”, explained a police source.

