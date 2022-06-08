Algeria suspends friendship treaty with Spain over its “unjustifiable” turn on the Sahara

By Anna Ellis • 08 June 2022 • 18:44

Pedro Sanchez. Credit Wikimedia

ALGERIA suspends its friendship treaty with Spain today, June 8, over its “unjustifiable” turn on the Sahara, according to 20 Minutos.

“The Spanish authorities have launched a campaign to justify the position they have adopted on Western Sahara, a violation of their legal, moral and political obligations as an administrator of the territory that weighs on the Kingdom of Spain“, announced Algeria.

Algeria considers it “unjustifiable” the change of position by Spain, when on March 18 they backed the Moroccan proposal for autonomy over the Spanish colony.

The National Republican Party (Partido Republicano Nacional, PRN) announced that: “Algeria has today suspended with immediate effect the treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourliness and Cooperation with Spain.”

The announcement comes on the same day that Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, defended in Congress his change of position on Western Sahara, which he believes is already yielding positive results in their relationship with Morocco, despite the fact that it still does not receive the support of his party nor the opposition party.

Regarding the relationship with Morocco, Pedro Sanchez has once again been able to see that neither the opposition party nor his party supports a decision that they have criticised, among other arguments, for being unilateral and for not treating the Sahrawi people as they deserve.

