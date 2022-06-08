By Matthew Roscoe • 08 June 2022 • 22:13
Alicante announces new projects for the city's sports clubs. Image: AytoAlicante
Mr Berenguer said the council had plans for “the modernisation of the Pitiu Rochel pavilion, the remodelling of the Babel sports centre, and the creation of a specific rugby pitch, a football pitch and specific areas for semi-covered basketball at the PAU 5.”
He added: “This year, €800,000 has been incorporated for the Tombola pavilion project, a facility that has obtained the support of all the political groups, and the allocation of 35,000 square metres of land for sports facilities in Rabasa.”
The councillor also revealed that special subsidies will be made for diverse groups as well as women in sport and for the most disadvantaged areas of the city.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
