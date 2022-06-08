Arnold Schwarzenegger gifted traditional Ukrainian shirt for his support of Ukraine

The traditional Ukrainian shirt was given to Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has shown his support for Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia, by Vlad Kabanets, a native of Bucha, as stated on his Facebook page where he posted the photo.

“Guess who’s now walking around in his own vyshyvanka”, read the post.

The traditional embroidered shirt, is from Lutsk ethnobrand Edelvika, as the company informed Rayon.Kultura.

Vlad Kabanets is known to have worked with Schwarzenegger on one of his projects in Hollywood.

He claimed that Schwarzenegger had previously commented on how he liked the traditional Ukrainian shirts, leading Kabanets to chose to gift the star one of his very own.

Kabanets stated: “As his assistant wrote to me later, Arnold looked at it for a long time, and it suited him.” Allegedly, Arnold immediately identified the fabric from which the shirt was created.

The news follows Ukraine denying agreements on the unblocking of Ukrainian ports between Turkey and Russia, claiming it would need effective security guarantees for the restoration of navigation, which should be provided by supplying weapons to protect the coast and engaging forces of third countries to patrol the Black Sea waters.

