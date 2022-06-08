BREAKING: Bus plunges into ravine killing at least 18 as death toll rises

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 June 2022 • 10:27
Eighteen passengers on a bus driving in a remote area of southwest Pakistan have died after the vehicle fell into a ravine near Qilla Saifullah of Balochistan, according to local media reports.
The death toll has risen from eight to 18 and around seven people are believed to have been injured in the crash, as rescue efforts continue.
“We have evacuated 18 dead bodies from the spot,” Hafiz Qasim Kakar, Deputy Commissioner Qilla Saifullah said.
Women and children are believed to have been among those injured and killed in the crash, which happened as the bus travelled from Loralai to Zhob – formerly known as Fort Sandeman or Appozai.
It is not known how many people were on the bus at the time of the incident.
According to the district’s deputy commissioner, the “passenger van overturned near Akhtarzai due to speeding”.
Following the incident, Pakistan President Arif Alvi offered his condolences.
“President expresses regret over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident at Saifullah Fort.
“Prayers of forgiveness for the deceased of the President, prayers of high ranks.
“The President extends his condolences to the families of the victims,” a Twitter post read.
صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا قلعہ سیف اللہ میں ٹریفک حادثے میں قیمتی جانوں کے ضیاع پر اظہار افسوس
صدر مملکت کی مرحومین کیلئے دعائےمغفرت، بلندی درجات کی دعا
صدرمملکت کا جاں بحق ہونے والوں کے اہل خانہ سے اظہار ہمدردی pic.twitter.com/LAK1uKWkoC
— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 8, 2022
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
