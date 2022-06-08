BREAKING: Death toll continues to rise following horror train derailment

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 June 2022 • 7:13

AT least 10 people have died and around 50 people have been left injured, some seriously, after a horror train derailment in the early hours of Wednesday, June 8.

The train derailment occurred at around 5.30 am near the desert village of Tabas in Iran. Around 15 people are said to be in critical condition as police warn that the death toll could continue to rise further.

The train was travelling towards the city of Yazd when five out of the seven train carriages derailed.

“At 5:30 this morning, the Mashhad-Yazd passenger train derailed on the Tabas axis, and unfortunately 5 people died in this accident,” a statement from Iran’s central emergency department read immediately after the accident.

“15 people are in critical condition and about 50 people were injured. Two teams of Red Crescent aid workers and two helicopters were dispatched to the scene.”

Two aid workers and two helicopters were deployed to the scene.

The country’s emergency spokesman, Mojtaba Khaledi, told Iranian news agency ISNA: “Three emergency helicopters and 10 ambulances have been sent to the scene.”

In its latest update, state-run Fars news agency reported that “all Red Crescent relief, emergency and railway units are now on site. A helicopter is being sent from Yazd to transport the injured.

“According to the emergency services, 13 people have been killed and 13 injured so far.”

However, this information has since been deleted from their social media pages.

