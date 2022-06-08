BREAKING NEWS: Entire government of Ukraine’s Donetsk People’s Republic dismissed as chairman “resigns”

By Joshua Manning • 08 June 2022 • 17:00

The government of Ukraine's Donetsk People's Republic was reportedly dismissed due to the alleged resignation of the chairman of the DPR government

The government of Ukraine’s Donetsk People’s Republic was reportedly dismissed due to the alleged resignation of the chairman of the DPR government,Oleksandr Ananchenko, according to leader of the DPR, Denys Pushylin on Wednesday, June, 8.

The news of the resignation of the chairman of the Ukraine’s Donetsk People’s Republic was reported by Denis Pushylin, the leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic, who wrote about the alleged resignation of the “Head of the government” Alexander Ananchenko on social networks.

According to Pushylin, he offered the resigned chairman a role in the “development of the public sector”.

Aleksandr Ananchenko has formally led the DPR government since 2018. The “DPR” leader said that he had already nominated a new “chairman of the government” to the so-called “people’s council”, but he did not name him.

Instead of his governmental role, Ananchenko was offered to head the ‘Donetsk Technologies’ State Corporation.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

There is another breakaway state in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, known as the Luhansk People’s Republic.

The news comes just after Canada’s new Russian sanctions were announced by Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, reportedly taking place under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations “in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing egregious and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine.”

