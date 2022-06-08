BREAKING NEWS: Harvey Weinstein to be charged with offences in the UK

By Anna Ellis • 08 June 2022 • 16:16

Civic Cetnre, Manhattan, New York. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

HARVEY WEINSTEIN to be charged with indecent assault offences in the UK

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed that former Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, 70, will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in August 1996.

For much of Harvey Weinstein’s career dark rumours of sexual assault and harassment followed the Hollywood producer.

They were rarely spoken openly and only in recent years did the allegations gather the heft and momentum that culminated in a courtroom in Manhattan.

The judge sentenced Weinstein to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual abuse. The sentence handed down in a Manhattan courtroom includes 20 years for the first-degree criminal sexual act and three years for third-degree rape, nearly the maximum allowed under New York state law.

Weinstein’s victims “refused to be silent, and they were heard,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said at the time in a statement after the sentencing hearing.

He added: “Their words took down a predator and put him behind bars, and gave hope to survivors of sexual violence all across the world.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.