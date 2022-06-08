BREAKING NEWS: Entire government of Ukraine's Donetsk People's Republic dismissed as chairman "resigns" Close
BREAKING NEWS: Huge wildfire breaks out in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja mountains

By Joshua Manning • 08 June 2022 • 17:46

BREAKING NEWS: Huge wildfire breaks out in Malaga's Sierra Bermeja mountains Credit: Twitter @Plan_INFOCA

A huge wildfire has broken out in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja mountain range near the town of Pujerra, as reported on Wednesday, June, 8.

The wildfire in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja mountain range reportedly began at 3.19.pm with emergency services rushing to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Emergency services took to Twitter to report the fire:

“UPDATED: #IFPujerra, declared at 15:19 hours.
Means: 4 transport and firefighting helicopters, 2 Super Puma, 2 KAMOV helicopters, 2 ground loader aircraft, 1 coordination aircraft, 3 #BRICA, 7 #TOP, 10 groups of #forestry firefighters, 6 fire engines, 3 #AAMM.”

Credit: Twitter @Plan_INFOCA

“The acting delegate of the @MalagaJunta, @carmen_casero at 17:05 hours activates level 1 of the#Emergency Plan for #IIFF.  @Plan_INFOCA ℹ️ 2 amphibious planes fly from Torrejón towards the fire.”

Credit: Twitter @Plan_INFOCA

“🔥🔥🔥 I am keeping a close eye on the forest fire that has broken out in the area of Pujerra, #IFPujerra, in the province of #Málaga. 👩🚒🧑🚒👨🚒🚒🚒 Lots of encouragement and thanks for your work to all the troops from @Plan_INFOCA who are fighting the fire, posted PP politician Carmen Crespo.”

Credit: Twitter @CarmenCrespoPP

Further photos of the wildfire in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja mountains are being shared by users on Twitter:

Credit: Twitter @absolut1865

The wildfire in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja is currently believed to have started due to the extreme temperatures in the area.

Local resident Lynda Woodin provided photos of the wildfire shot from the Benahavis area.

Smoke is seen billowing into the sky of the Benahavis area.
The sky blocked out by the smoke.
The sun, barely visible through the smoke emitted by the wildfire.

