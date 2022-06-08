By Joshua Manning • 08 June 2022 • 17:46

BREAKING NEWS: Huge wildfire breaks out in Malaga's Sierra Bermeja mountains Credit: Twitter @Plan_INFOCA

A huge wildfire has broken out in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja mountain range near the town of Pujerra, as reported on Wednesday, June, 8.

The wildfire in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja mountain range reportedly began at 3.19.pm with emergency services rushing to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Emergency services took to Twitter to report the fire:

“UPDATED: #IFPujerra, declared at 15:19 hours.

Means: 4 transport and firefighting helicopters, 2 Super Puma, 2 KAMOV helicopters, 2 ground loader aircraft, 1 coordination aircraft, 3 #BRICA, 7 #TOP, 10 groups of #forestry firefighters, 6 fire engines, 3 #AAMM.”

🔴 ACTUALIZAMOS | #IFPujerra, declarado a las 15:19 horas.

Medios: 4 helicópteros de transporte y extinción, 2 Súper Puma, 2 helicópteros KAMOV, 2 aviones de carga en tierra, 1 avión de coordinación, 3 #BRICA, 7 #TOP, 10 grupos de #bomberosforestales, 6 autobombas, 3 #AAMM. pic.twitter.com/j7oaAr7DEX — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) June 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Plan_INFOCA

“The acting delegate of the @MalagaJunta, @carmen_casero at 17:05 hours activates level 1 of the#Emergency Plan for #IIFF. @Plan_INFOCA ℹ️ 2 amphibious planes fly from Torrejón towards the fire.”

🔴 #IFPujerra | La delegada en funciones de @MalagaJunta, @carmen_casero, activa a las 17:05 horas el nivel 1 del Plan de #Emergencias por #IIFF @Plan_INFOCA ℹ️ 2 aviones anfibio vuelan desde Torrejón rumbo al incendio. pic.twitter.com/LkRz0BGe9x — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) June 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Plan_INFOCA

“🔥🔥🔥 I am keeping a close eye on the forest fire that has broken out in the area of Pujerra, #IFPujerra, in the province of #Málaga. 👩🚒🧑🚒👨🚒🚒🚒 Lots of encouragement and thanks for your work to all the troops from @Plan_INFOCA who are fighting the fire, posted PP politician Carmen Crespo.”

🔥🔥🔥 Estoy muy pendiente del incendio forestal que se ha declarado en la zona de Pujerra, #IFPujerra, en la provincia de #Málaga 👩‍🚒🧑‍🚒👨‍🚒🚒 Mucho ánimo y gracias por vuestro trabajo a todos los efectivos de @Plan_INFOCA que están luchando contra el fuego pic.twitter.com/xhGEOvj1t4 — Carmen Crespo (@CarmenCrespoPP) June 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @CarmenCrespoPP

Further photos of the wildfire in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja mountains are being shared by users on Twitter:

Credit: Twitter @absolut1865

The wildfire in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja is currently believed to have started due to the extreme temperatures in the area.

Local resident Lynda Woodin provided photos of the wildfire shot from the Benahavis area.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.