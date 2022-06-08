By Matthew Roscoe • 08 June 2022 • 12:03

BREAKING: One dead and multiple injured after car drives into crowd in Berlin, Germany. Image: @JohnBarrowman/ Twitter

ONE person has been killed and around 30 people have been injured after a person drove a car into a small crowd in Berlin, Germany.

The driver of a silver Renault has killed at least one person and injured around 30 people after driving the car into a crowd of people at the intersection of Rankestrasse and Tauentzienstrasse, in the western part of Berlin.

According to the police, the accident happened around 10.30 am near the Memorial Church and the Ku’damm when the driver drove onto a pedestrian area near Rankestraße before driving back onto the road on Tauentzienstraße and then back onto a path at Marburger Straße where the car crashed into a shop window.

The police spokesman, Thilo Cablitz, said: “We do not know at this point in time whether it was an intentional act or a traffic accident.”

“We have arrested the driver and are looking to clarify the facts [regarding the incident].”

Scottish-American actor John Barrowman, best known for his role as Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and Torchwood, was at the scene at the time of the incident.

In his first tweet about the event, the 55-year-old wrote: “We think we have witnessed a terrorist attack here in Berlin.

“We’re not sure, there’s a lot of people’s dead bodies all over the place.

“We’ve seen a car that came down the road and ended up in a storefront covering three city blocks.

“It’s pretty horrific.”

We think we have witnessed a terrorist attack here in Berlin we’re not sure there’s a lot of people dead bodies all over the place we’ve seen a car that came down the road and ended up in a storefront covering three city blocks it’s pretty horrific. #berlin pic.twitter.com/Xp1bkZBGt0 — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) June 8, 2022

In a later video update, Barrowman said: “Its pretty bad. There’s dead bodies in the middle of the road. There are a lot of people walking with limps and injuries. The police presence is unbelievable.

“I heard the bang and the crash. We came out and saw the carnage.”

The actor is believed to have been staying in a hotel near the crash site.

The incident sparked a huge emergency service response with fire brigade crews and police dispatched to the scene. A rescue helicopter landed on the median of Tauentzienstraße, which was captured by Mr Barrowman.

Some more footage from the scene. Jb pic.twitter.com/XTYDJkeaP8 — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) June 8, 2022

Sadly, this is not the first incident of a driver crashing into pedestrians in Germany. In recent years, multiple incidents have been reported. In 2016, one of the largest High Streets in Berlin’s Charlottenburg district was the scene of the horrific Christmas market attack which saw 11 people killed. The incident today, Wednesday, June 8, in Rankestraße, is near the main shopping district of Breitscheidplatz in which the 2016 attack occurred. On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, a 51-year-old drunk driver drove his Range Rover into a crowd of screaming Christmas shoppers, in the town of Trier, Germany, killing a father and his baby daughter, a teacher, and two other people. On April 7, 2018, a man drove his vehicle into pedestrians in the German town of Munster, killing at least two people before he shot himself.

