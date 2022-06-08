No ground gained by Russia in Severodonetsk assault

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 June 2022 • 9:43

No ground gain by Russia in Severodonetsk assault - British Defence Intelligence. Image: British MoD

THE British Ministry of Defence has released its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, June 8, British MoD provided its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, which noted that it is unlikely that Russia has gained significant ground despite continued assaults against the Severodonetsk pocket from three directions.

In fact, the Ministry of Defence noted on Tuesday, June 7, that “Ukrainian forces had recaptured parts of Severodonetsk” and it appears that their defences are still holding.

The MoD said on Wednesday, June 8: “Russia continues to attempt assaults against the Sieverodonetsk pocket from three directions although Ukrainian defences are holding. It is unlikely that either side has gained significant ground in the last 24 hours.

“While Russia is concentrating its offensive on the central Donbas sector, it has remained on the defensive on its flanks.”

It added: “Ukrainian forces have recently achieved some success by counter-attacking in the south-western Kherson region, including regaining a foothold on the eastern bank of the Ingulets River.

“With the frontage of the occupied zone stretching for over 500km, both Russia and Ukraine face similar challenges in maintaining a defensive line while freeing up capable combat units for offensive operations.

“In the occupied Kherson region, Russia is forcibly aligning its administration with that of the Russian Federation by introducing the Russian rouble as legal tender and employing Russian teachers to introduce the Russian curriculum and language to schools.”

“Russia will highly likely claim its occupation of Kherson as evidence of delivering improved governance and living standards to the Ukrainian people,” the update read.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.