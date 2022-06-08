By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 June 2022 • 19:02

Calpe launches beach flags for the colour blind Image Colur ADD

New beach flags are being launched in Calpe that will help the colour blind to identify the message that is being conveyed.

The new flags, announced on June 8, follow the example of neighbouring towns including Dénia by making these readable by people suffering from colour blindness.

Traditional red, yellow and green flags will disappear from the beaches and will be replaced by flags containing an identifiable image using the international recognised Colour ADD method.

The flags will be replaced with:

A diagonal bar next to a right-pointing triangle (green flag)

A diagonal bar (yellow flag)

A triangle pointing to the left (red flag)

The use of the colour Add method is being promoted and managed by ADEAC in Spain, the organisation responsible for managing the blue flag awards.

Colour blindness friendly signage is set to become a greater part of the blue flag assessment, with the introduction going some way towards helping the city grow the number of its blue flag beaches from the current three.

According to Colour ADD, 350 million people worldwide suffer from colour-blindness, affecting one in 12 males and one in 200 females. Colour blindness does not affect everyone in the same way and can range from seeing no colours to being able to see some.

The Calpe Town Council hope that the beach flags for the colour blind will make the town more tourist-friendly, as well as aid those who do use the area to understand what the current bathing conditions and restrictions are.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.