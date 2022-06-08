Casinos in Spain: 4 places to go for a fun night out gambling

By EWN • 08 June 2022 • 10:58

Have you always wanted to have the glamorous experience of gambling at a land-based casino, but never really known which of Spain’s many venues to pick for your first visit? Then you’re in luck. In this article, we’ll be going through four of the best casinos in the country – and how to make sure you’re properly prepared to participate in a thrilling game of poker, blackjack or baccarat.

How to prepare – and what to look out for

Before your first game, you must first do two things: research and practice. If you’re unfamiliar with classic casino games, read up on them to figure out which you’re interested in playing. Then, once you’ve narrowed it down, it’s time to practice your skills. Online casinos are a great resource for this: Start well ahead of time so that you can relax and play online casino regularly over the course of e.g. a few weeks, allowing you to improve without stressing about it.

However, when entering the gambling world, it’s also important to be aware of its risks. While casino games are meant to be a fun pastime, gambling can be highly addictive for certain people. Spain’s support system for gambling addicts has made great progress over the last couple of years – so, if you find yourself struggling, make sure to use it.

Casino de Ibiza: Scenic location and unique art

Why not combine your gambling with some truly outstanding sights? Casino de Ibiza offers just that. With its location in the Ibiza Gran Hotel complex, the casino is located right next to the island’s breathtaking ocean view. When visiting, you’re of course free to go back and forth between games of poker, blackjack and the other usual suspects as well as countless slot machines – and if you have a taste for the arts, you’ll also enjoy their wonderful art collection.

Casino Gran Madrid Torrelodones: Spain’s biggest casino

If you’re in the capital or planning to visit, stopping by the Casino Gran Madrid Torrelodones is an absolute must. Not only is this the biggest casino in Spain, but also the most popular one – and this is definitely not just because of its central location. Besides hundreds of machines and many gaming tables, you’re also free to roam a virtual reality room, watch amazing shows and eat delicious food. What’s more, they even hold boxing matches and take sports bets in-house.

Casino de Mallorca: Popular with tourists

Every year, millions of tourists flock to Mallorca for sunny vacations in one of its many luxurious resorts. This has made the island a hotspot for great vacation experiences, filled to the brim with great culinary and nightlife options. With Casino de Mallorca, it also boasts a state-of-the-art haven for gambling: Located in the midst of all the action in Palma de Mallorca’s Porto Pi, it offers all the classic casino games and other types of entertainment – as well as the excellent food and drinks the area is known for.

Gran Casino Costa Brava: Ideal for a Beach Getaway

Are you looking for a casino to spice up your oceanside vacation? Then Gran Casino Costa Brava is just the place for you. With its coastal location, you get beautiful views, fresh air and plenty of entertainment all in one place. This casino is especially popular with French visitors, since it’s just a drive away from the border to Spain in the town of Lloret de Mar – also making it ideal if you fancy gambling a bit before crossing the border for a getaway yourself.

