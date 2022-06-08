Confirmed number of monkeypox cases in Spain increases to 225

Spain’s Ministry of Health confirmed this Tuesday, June 7, that the number of confirmed monkeypox cases in the country has risen to 225. This is an increase of 27 compared to Monday, June 6. To date, the Carlos III Health Institute in Madrid has received another 439 samples belonging to suspected cases, 37 more than Monday, according to consalud.es.

As reported by the health department, after studying previously suspected infection samples, the negatives stand at 214 cases for smallpox, and others for orthopoxvirus. These have subsequently been ruled out as cases of monkeypox.

The protocol of the Ministry of Health classifies cases between ‘probable’ and ‘suspected’ depending on whether the patient meets clinical and epidemiological criteria – probable cases – or if he only presents clinical criteria, which is considered a suspected case.

Monkeypox is a rare zoonotic disease that can be transmitted between animals and humans. Its symptoms include fever, headache and muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Rashes on the hands and face also appear, similar to those produced by traditional smallpox, although less serious.

According to the World Health organisation (WHO), the mortality rate has varied in the different epidemics but has been less than 10 per cent in the documented events.

