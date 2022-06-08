By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 June 2022 • 18:34

Dénia Hospital acquires a neuronavigator to diagnose and remove brain tumours Image Neuro Applied Science

A neuronavigator has been acquired by Dénia Hospital that will allow it to operate on and remove brain tumours.

Announcing the acquisition of the state of the art software on June 8, Dr. Anwar Saab, Head of the Neurosurgery Service said that the neuronavigator is not dissimilar to a GPS in that it locates the exact spot where the tumour is.

According to Applied NeuroScience a neuronavigator is astate of the art 3-dimensionaln euroimaging tool that uses a real-MRI to avoid the errors inherent in the use of a spherical head model.

Explaining how it works he said that an MRI image of the patient’s brain is loaded into the software, which then marks the exact location of the tumour. Having the exact location marked then allows the surgeon to plan the approach to the removal of the tumour, more quickly and with greater precision.

That in turn minimises the risk and damage to the patient as well as allowing for more complete removal of the tumour. Open surgery can also be avoided with stereotactic biopsies using the software.

With between three and three and a half thousand new cases of brain tumour detected each year in Spain, early diagnosis and treatment are crucial in dealing with cancer. The new neuronavigator will help to improve prognosis and therefore speed up treatment.

Current methods for dealing with brain tumours involve therapeutic surgery as well as advanced radio and chemotherapy.

Improved prognosis using the neuronavigator will help to reduce the number of patients requiring open surgery, as well as improving surgeon effectiveness in removing benign tissue.

