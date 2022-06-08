DGT reminds cyclists of the regulations relating to carrying a passenger

By Chris King • 08 June 2022 • 3:27

Image of a young boy with a bicycle. Credit: [email protected]

Cyclists carrying a passenger are reminded by the General Directorate of Traffic, (DGT) that there are strict regulations regarding this.

As road users, cyclists have a series of traffic regulations that they must respect to ensure their safety and that of the rest of the people who circulate on the roads of Spain. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has pointed one of them out this Monday, June 6, along with the consequences that non-compliance may have in terms of sanctions.

It relates to riders carrying passengers on board the bicycle. For security reasons, on this means of transport, cyclists are only permitted to carry a passenger of up to 7 years of age. That is provided that they are using an approved additional seat, and the driver of the bike is of legal age.

In the case of not carrying the child correctly, or without a proper approved seat, the corresponding penalty from the DGT is €100. Multiple children cannot be carried on the bicycle even if they do not reach the maximum age established.

Both passengers must wear a protective helmet whenever they are on interurban roads (out of town). This is exempt on prolonged climbs, if there is extreme heat, or for medical reasons. Within the city, the helmet is still mandatory for those under 16 years of age and recommended for the rest. The fines for non-compliance, in this case, reach €200.

There are other widespread malpractices among road users in Spain that the DGT wants to eradicate. These include the use of mobile phones or the reckless way of crossing pedestrian crossings. This also applies to bicycle users.

Among prohibited actions that carry respective fines is the obligation to get off the bike and cross on foot when reaching a zebra crossing. Cyclists do not have priority in said places and must guarantee the safety of themselves, and other road users.

A bordo de una #bicicleta solo se permite llevar un pasajero de hasta 7 años de edad, en asiento adicional homologado, siempre que el conductor sea mayor de edad. Llevar incorrectamente a un niño sanción de 100€. 👉https://t.co/OavrQlsAwZ#CeroRiesgos pic.twitter.com/vY7WlWv7cR — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) June 6, 2022

