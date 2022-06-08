By Matthew Roscoe • 08 June 2022 • 8:19

Draft legislation submitted in Russia under which "LGBT propaganda" can be fined millions. Image: James A. Molnar/ Unsplash

DRAFT legislation has been submitted to Russia’s State Duma under which “LGBT propaganda” can be fined up to ten million rubles, according to Russian state-run media.

The Sevastopol City Council submitted a bill to the State Duma (the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia) proposing fines of up to 500,000 rubles for citizens and up to 10 million rubles for legal entities judged to be ‘spreading LGBT propaganda’.

According to state-run media outlet Ria, politicians proposed to abolish Article 6.21 of the Administrative Offences Code, which previously regulated fines for LGBT propaganda among minors.

A new Article 6.37 “Propaganda of non-traditional sexual relationships” has been proposed, which would apparently extend the punishment not only for propaganda among children but also among citizens.

“LGBT propaganda would entail a fine of 40,000 to 50,000 roubles for citizens, 100,000 to 500,000 roubles for officials; between one million and five million roubles or administrative suspension of activities for up to 90 days for legal entities,” according to the bill.

Child propaganda will be punished by a penalty from 50 thousand to 100 thousand rubles – for citizens; 500 thousand – for officials; five million rubles – for legal entities.

The same acts committed with the use of the media and the Internet “will be punishable by a fine of up to 500 thousand rubles for citizens; up to one million rubles for officials; and up to 10 million rubles for legal entities.”

“For foreigners and stateless persons, the maximum fine will be up to 500 thousand roubles with the possibility of administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation,” the bill also stated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.