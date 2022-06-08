By Anna Ellis • 08 June 2022 • 17:38

Emergency evacuation: Waterworld Water Park, Stoke on Trent, England. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

EMERGENCY evacuation has taken place at Waterworld Water Park in Stoke on Trent, England, this afternoon Wednesday June 8

Dozens of emergency services personnel are at the scene which includes at least eight ambulances and three fire engines, according to the Evening Standard.

The waterpark has been evacuated by police as visitors report having irritated eyes and feeling nauseous. The park is now closed and the emergency services are urging members of the public to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said: “We are in attendance at Waterworld, Festival Way, in Stoke-on-Trent. Visitors have reported eye and throat irritation and nausea. The building has been evacuated.”

“The emergency services have the incident in hand and urge members of the public to avoid the area.”

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service are also on the scene. They confirmed that: “A number of crews are currently in attendance at the waterpark carrying out an assessment.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service tweeted: “We have a number of ambulances & specialist resources at Waterworld, Stoke-on-Trent with @StaffsFire and @StaffsPolice.

“We’re assessing a number of people who report feeling unwell. Please avoid the area to allow 999 staff to deal with the incident. More to follow.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.